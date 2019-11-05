Bank of Russia issues commemorative coins of precious and base metals (05.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 5 November 2019, the Bank of Russia issues the following commemorative coins:

— a one-ruble silver proof coin ‘Rostechnadzor’;

— a three-ruble silver proof coin and a 25-ruble base metal coin (incl. with a coloured coating) ‘Father Frost and Summer’ of the Russian (Soviet) Animation series.

Description of the precious metal coins:

Silver proof coins in the denomination of one ruble (fine metal content 7.78 g, fineness 925) and three rubles (fine metal content 31.1 g, fineness 925) have a round shape 25.0 mm and 39.0 mm in diameter respectively.

The obverse and the reverse of the coins have a relief rim along the circumference.

The obverse of the coins bears a relief image of the National Coat of Arms of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions: ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION), ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the denomination of the coins ‘1 РУБЛЬ’ (1 RUBLE) or ‘3 РУБЛЯ’ (3 RUBLES), the year of issue ‘2019 г.’ (2019), an indication of the metal according to the D.I. Mendeleyev Periodic System of Elements, fineness, trade mark of the Saint Petersburg mint, and fine metal content.

The reverse side of:

— the one-ruble coin ‘Rostechnadzor’ (Catalogue No. 5109-0127) features a relief image of the emblem of the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service of Russia (Rostechnadzor) and a semicircular inscription ‘РОСТЕХНАДЗОР’ (ROSTECHNADZOR).

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage of the coin is 3.0 thousand pcs;

— the three-ruble coins ‘Father Frost and Summer’ (Catalogue No. 5111-0412) features a coloured cartoon scene and the inscription ‘ДЕД МОРОЗ И ЛЕТО’ (FATHER FROST AND SUMMER) along the upper circumference.

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage of the coin is 3.0 thousand pcs.

Description of the base metal coins:

Base metal coins ‘Father Frost and Summer’ in the denomination of 25 rubles have a round shape 27.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and reverse sides of the coins have a relief rim along the circumference.

The edge of the coins is corrugated.

The obverse of the coins features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation, the inscription above it along the upper circumference ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION) framed with paired diamonds on both sides, the Moscow Mint trademark on the right, and the three-line inscription in the centre of the coins under the national emblem ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the coin denomination ‘25 РУБЛЕЙ’ (25 RUBLES), the year of issue ‘2019 г.’ (2019).

The reverse side of:

— the coin ‘Father Frost and Summer’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0031) features a relief cartoon scene and the inscription ‘ДЕД МОРОЗ И ЛЕТО’ (FATHER FROST AND SUMMER) along the upper circumference;

— the coin ‘Father Frost and Summer’ with a coloured coating (Catalogue No. 5015-0032) features a coloured cartoon scene and the inscription ‘ДЕД МОРОЗ И ЛЕТО’ (FATHER FROST AND SUMMER) along the upper circumference.

The mintage of:

— the 25-ruble coin is 450.0 thousand pcs;

— the 25-ruble coin with a coloured coating is 50.0 thousand pcs.

The new coins are legal tender of the Russian Federation. They are obligatory for acceptance for all kinds of payments without any restrictions at their face value.

05 November 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI