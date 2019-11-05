Banking licence of JSC Danske Bank cancelled (01.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Banking licence of JSC Danske Bank cancelled

By its Order No. OD-2521, dated 1 November 2019, the Bank of Russia cancelled the banking licence of Joint-stock Company Danske Bank (JSC Danske Bank) (Registration No. 3307, Saint Petersburg). The credit institution ranked 240th by assets in the Russian banking system1.

The licence of Danske Bank was cancelled2 following the request that the credit institution submitted to the Bank of Russia after the decision of its sole shareholder on its voluntary liquidation (in accordance with Article 61 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation).

Based on the reporting data provided to the Bank of Russia, the credit institution has sufficient assets to satisfy creditors’ claims.

The Bank of Russia will appoint a liquidation commission to JSC Danske Bank.3

JSC Danske Bank is a member of the deposit insurance system.

_______________________________

1 According to the financial statements as of 1 October 2019.

2 The licence was cancelled in accordance with Article 23 of the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’.

3 In accordance with Article 62 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation and Article 21 of the Federal Law ‘On Joint-stock Companies’.

01 November 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI