Concert by winners of 16th International Tchaikovsky Competition

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin attended a concert by the winners of the 16th International Tchaikovsky Competition at the Zaryadye concert hall. The performers represented Russia, Belgium, China and South Korea. The competition is held every four years and is one of the world’ most prestigious music contests.

The concert was the final event of the 1st Moscow International Festival Zaryadye.

After the concert, the President of Russia met with the musicians, thanked them for the performance and wished for their artistic careers to match the scope of their talents.

Conductor Valery Gergiev, pianist Denis Matsuev, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets Golodets OlgaDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky Medinsky VladimirMinister of Culture also took part in the meeting.

MIL OSI