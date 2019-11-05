Concert tour of winners and laureates of MIA of Russia musical creativity festival “Shield and Lira” has completed in North Caucasus region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the North Caucasus, in the period from October 22 to October 25, 2019, the MIA of Russia and the Rosgvardia held a joint action with participation of the winners and laureates of the musical creativity festival of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “Shield and Lira” and the amateur creativity competition “Soldiers of the Anti-Terror” of the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, as well as Russian pop artists. Solemn events were held in the Kabardino-Balkarian and Chechen Republics, as well as in the Republic of Dagestan.

Festive concerts were preceded by an award ceremony for officers of internal affairs bodies who distinguished themselves in the performance of service duties. The leadership of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel also presented valuable gifts to families of personnel who had died in the line of duty, and to those disabled as a result of military injuries. In addition, certificates for the provision of financial assistance prepared in collaboration with the All-Russian Public Fund “National Charity Fund” were handed to especially needy family members of deceased staff-members.

Concert programs with the participation of winners and laureates of the Shield and Lyre festival, Russian pop artists and creative groups of the North Caucasus region of Russia were held at the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chechen Republic and at the stage of the Russian Drama Theater named after Gorky in Makhachkala. The artists also visited the 46th Order of Zhukov detached operational brigade of the North Caucasus District of the National Guard of the Russian Federation and the temporary operational group of bodies and units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, located in the village of Khankala.

