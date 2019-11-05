Igor Zubov took part in the regular strategic meeting of the Group of Personal Representatives

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov led the Russian delegation at the annual strategic meeting of Personal Representatives of the Heads of Government of the Baltic Sea States.

The delegation also included representatives of the FSB and the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

The main issue on the meeting agenda was the future of the format. It is worth noting that for the Russian Federation, open and confidential interaction with neighbors in the Baltic region is an extremely important element of ensuring the integrated security of the border areas of our country.

The meeting participants agreed that the format of the Group of Personal Representatives should be used not only as a platform for conducting police operations, but also as a foothold for organizing operational and preventive activities of customs and border authorities of the participating countries.

In anticipation of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, Igor Zubov laid a wreath at the monument to the warrior-liberator, which is installed in the Treptov memorial complex in Berlin.

The bilateral conversation between the head of the Russian delegation Igor Zubov and the State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry of the Interior H.-G. Engelke made it possible to confirm the mood for the systematic strengthening of cooperation between the two departments on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

The representative of the German department emphasized the important role of law enforcement bodies of the Russian Federation in maintaining security in the Baltic Sea region and their high professionalism.

