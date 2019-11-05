Meeting with representatives of student brigade movement

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Among the meeting participants were leaders of the Central Headquarters of the Russian Student Brigades, commanders of regional branches and winners of national labour projects.

Today, the Russian Student Brigades movement comprises 240,000 people who work in various fields – construction, medicine, agriculture and many others – in their spare time. Its members took part in building the venues for the APEC Summit in Vladivostok, the World Summer Universiade in Kazan, the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Sochi, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Young people help with the construction of energy and shipbuilding facilities, and work as conductors on railway transport and counselors at Russian children’s centres.

MIL OSI