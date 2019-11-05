MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism holds All-Russian operational and preventive event “No to hatred and enmity”

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism organized the federal operational and preventive event “No to hatred and enmity”.

Currently, hundreds of actions aimed at preventing and suppressing extremist activities, as well as at forming intolerant attitude to radical ideology among citizens, have already been implemented in various regions of the country. Police officers pay special attention to work with youths and adolescents: lectures, conferences, round tables are held, aimed at reducing inter-ethnic and inter-confessional tensions.

One of the main goals of the all-Russian event is an open dialog with society. The organizers of the action urge citizens to help in identifying urgent threats of extremist nature, including radical content in the information space.

MIL OSI