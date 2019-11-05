MIA of Russia will create new units to combat crime in high technology field

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, following the today’s meeting of the Collegium, decided to create in the Ministry’s structure specialized units countering crimes committed with the use of IT technologies,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia emphasized that these new units would be formed according to the industry principle within the existing staffing both in the central office of the Ministry and in the territorial internal affairs bodies.

The Minister instructed chiefs of operational GAs, the Investigative Department and the Administration for the Organization of Inquiry to prepare and submit for approval documents defining the organizational structures, powers and functions of the future units, and then send them to the regions.

In addition, it is planned to significantly increase the staff of the Bureau of Special Technical Events of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, as well as its units at the regional level.

Until December 30, the Organizational and staffing administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will prepare a departmental order to amend the staffing tables of the units of the central office of the Ministry. At the same time, similar orders should be developed in the territorial internal affairs bodies.

MIL OSI