Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, residents of 1,412 settlements of the Russian Federation took part in more than 1.9 thousand events dedicated to the celebration of National Unity Day.

“More than 16 thousand police officers were involved in ensuring the rule of law and the safety of citizens during the festivities. The Rosgvardia personnel, employees of private security organizations, representatives of voluntary people squads and public groups were also involved in ensuring the public order,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

No substantial breaches of public order have taken place. In some regions of the country, the festivities continue.

