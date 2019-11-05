Terms of FTO Deposit Auction

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
As of 05/11/2019
Auction date
05.11.2019
05.11.2019
Type of instrument
Main auction
Fine-tuning auction
Deposit term
1 week
1 day
Auction method
аmerican
american
Settlement date
06.11.2019
05.11.2019
Maturity date
13.11.2019
06.11.2019
Procedure for document exchange
using Thomson Reuters System, Moscow Exchange trading system, Direct exchange of documents in electronic form (pursuant to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4600-U, dated 3 November 2017 (using personal accounts)
using Thomson Reuters System, Moscow Exchange trading system, Direct exchange of documents in electronic form (pursuant to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4600-U, dated 3 November 2017 (using personal accounts)
Maximum share of non-competitive bids, %
0
0
Maximum bid acceptable rate, % p.a.
6,50
6.50
Maximum award amount, bln of rubles
—
1 700
Minimum amount of one bid, mln of rubles
10
100
Schedual* for the submission of bids
Time* of auction result publication
till 14:30
till 14:30
Schedule* for negotiating the terms of deposit / sending counter-bids:
Via Reuters Dealing System
After publishing the results of the auction on the official Bank of Russia website till 17:00 the day of the deposit auction conducted
After publishing the results of the auction on the official Bank of Russia website till 17:00 the day of the deposit auction conducted
Via Moscow Exchange Trading System
Within 1 hour after publishing of the Deposit auction results on the official website of the Bank of Russia
Within 1 hour after publishing the results of the auction on the official Bank of Russia website
Via direct exchange in electronic form
Within 1 hour after publishing of the Deposit auction results on the official website of the Bank of Russia
Within 1 hour after publishing the results of the auction on the official Bank of Russia website
Bank of Russia dealing code in Reuters Dealing System for the submission of bids and negotiatiating the terms of deposit
BKRZ
* Moscow time.
Data is available from 17/04/2012 to 05/11/2019.