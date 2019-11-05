The schedule of meetings of the Board of the National Bank and briefings on monetary policy issues for 2020 is published

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2020
Date
Event
12 February
Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of press release publication – 2 p.m.Briefing of Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of briefing commencement – 3 p.m.
13 May
Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of press release publication – 2 p.m.Briefing of Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of briefing commencement – 3 p.m.
12 August
Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of press release publication – 2 p.m.Briefing of Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of briefing commencement – 3 p.m.
11 November
Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of press release publication – 2 p.m.Briefing of Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of briefing commencement – 3 p.m.
2019
2018
Date
Event
14 March
Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus focused on the monetary policyPress Release
20 June
Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus focused on the monetary policyPress Release
21 September
Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus focused on the monetary policyPress ReleaseComment
21 December
Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus focused on the monetary policyPress ReleaseComment
If required, additional meetings of the Board of the National Bank on monetary policy issues may be held.