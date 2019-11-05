The schedule of meetings of the Board of the National Bank and briefings on monetary policy issues for 2020 is published

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2020

Date

Event

12 February

Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of press release publication – 2 p.m.Briefing of Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of briefing commencement – 3 p.m.

13 May

Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of press release publication – 2 p.m.Briefing of Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of briefing commencement – 3 p.m.

12 August

Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of press release publication – 2 p.m.Briefing of Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of briefing commencement – 3 p.m.

11 November

Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of press release publication – 2 p.m.Briefing of Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of BelarusExpected time of briefing commencement – 3 p.m.

2019

2018

Date

Event

14 March

Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus focused on the monetary policyPress Release

20 June

Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus focused on the monetary policyPress Release

21 September

Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus focused on the monetary policyPress ReleaseComment

21 December

Meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus focused on the monetary policyPress ReleaseComment

If required, additional meetings of the Board of the National Bank on monetary policy issues may be held.

