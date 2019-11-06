Ambassador of Belarus I.Leshchenya meets the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06-11-2019

On November 5, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Slovak Republic, Igor Leshchenya, met with the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, Vazil Hudak.

During the negotiations I.Leshchenya informed the interlocutor about the dynamics of trade and economic relations between Belarus and Slovakia.

An exchange of views on projects being implemented in Belarus with the support of the European Investment Bank took place.

MIL OSI