Ambassador of Belarus S.Terentiev meets the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Egypt

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06-11-2019

On November 6, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Egypt, Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed Ahmed.

During the meeting the sides discussed the state and prospects for the development of Belarusian-Egyptian cooperation, including the agreements reached at the highest level in June 2019.

A special attention was paid to the importance of continuation of interparliamentary contacts between Belarus and Egypt. The interlocutors noted the high importance of the first official visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Egypt to Belarus in November 2018, the signing of the agreement on cooperation and the creation of friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries.

In the view of the invitation of Egyptian side an agreement on the reciprocal visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus to Egypt was reached.

