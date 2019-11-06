Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Belarus S.Terentiev meets Director General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On 6 November, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the League of Arab States, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Director General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development affiliated with the League of Arab States (LAS), Ibrahim Adam Ahmed El Dukheri.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed prospects of practical cooperation of Belarus with the Arab countries in the agricultural field including the opportunity to launch and implement joint projects in the sphere of crops production, livestock, irrigation, dairy production. The prospects of supplies of Belarusian agricultural products and equipment to the countries of the region, of Belarus participation in projects for food security in the Arab states, of exchange of the advanced experience and high-performance technologies, education and training of highly qualified specialists from Arab countries in Belarusian educational institutions were also examined.

During the meeting the sides reached an agreement on sending a delegation of experts from the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development to Belarus to get acquainted with the potential of agriculture of our country with a view to developing a strategy for agricultural cooperation between Belarus and the member states of LAS and preparing for the possible participation of the LAS leadership in the international exhibition ”BELAGRO“ in 2020.

