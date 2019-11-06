Bank of Russia Bulletin released (06.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 71 (2123) of 6 November 2019 has been released.

The issue presents information on the updated schedule of monetary policy meetings of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors in 2020.

The Credit Institutions section lists credit institutions which comply with the requirements of Russian Federation Government Resolutions No. 38, dated 27 January 2012, No. 1080, dated 21 December 2011, No. 1225, dated 31 December 2010, No. 1396, dated 24 December 2012, and No. 806, dated 10 July 2018, as of 1 October 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia Orders:

No. OD-2500, dated 30 October 2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution LLC RAM Bank.

No. OD-2501, dated 30 October 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1303, dated 6 June 2019;

No. OD-2519, dated 1 November 2019, on the revocation of the banking licence from the Omsk-based credit institution JSC Expert Bank;

No. OD-2520, dated 1 November 2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Omsk-based credit institution JSC Expert Bank due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-2521, dated 1 November 2019, on the revocation of the banking licence from the Saint Petersburg-based credit institution JSC Danske Bank;

No. OD-2527, dated 1 November 2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Irkutsk-based credit institution JSC Greencombank;

No. OD-2545, dated 5 November 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1303, dated 6 June 2019.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5116-U, dated 4 April 2019, ‘On the Requirements for Measures (Including Penalty Amounts) Applied by a Financial Market Self-regulatory Organisation of Consumer Credit Cooperatives (Agricultural Consumer Credit Cooperatives) to its Members’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 31.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5237-U, dated 23 August 2019, ‘On Approving the Standard Pension Agreement Form for Early Retirement Occupational Pension Schemes’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5238-U, dated 23 August 2019, ‘On Approving the Standard Rules for Early Retirement Occupational Pension Schemes’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5302-U, dated 30 October 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Instruction No. 156-I, Dated 1 September 2014, ‘On the Organisation of Bank of Russia Inspections of Non-bank Financial Institutions, Self-regulatory Organisations of Non-bank Financial Institutions and Payment System Operators, Which Are not Credit Institutions, and Payment Infrastructure Operators’ (effective date — 1 November 2019; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 30.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5303-U, dated 30 October 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Instruction No. 149-I, Dated 25 February 2014, ‘On Organising Inspections by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’ (effective date — 1 November 2019; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 30.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2509, dated 31 October 2019, ‘On Striking the Moscow-based Non-bank Credit Institution United Settlement System (Joint-stock Company) off the Register of Payment System Operators’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-03-40/81, dated 5 November 2019, ‘On Cancelling Bank of Russia Information Letter No. 73-T, Dated 30 December 1997’.

06 November 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI