Greetings to the 2nd Congress of Russian Literature and Language Society

The message reads, in part:

“Your organisation, the successor to the Society of Russian Literature Lovers at Moscow University created in 1811, is fulfilling a noble and relevant mission. It is genuinely concerned and active in promoting the values ​​of the Russian language and literature, strengthening the position of the Russian language as a language of international communication, introducing innovative teaching methods for the humanities and fostering a reading culture in the younger generation.

Fluency and proficiency in the Russian language opens up great opportunities for the personal and professional development of youth, helps them to better navigate in the information space and significantly expands the scope of their communication.

This is why it is so important that the quality of teaching in schools is steadily improved, that teachers work creatively and keep pace with the spirit and demands of the times.

I am sure that the work of the Congress will make a significant contribution to the consolidation of educators, representatives of state agencies and the parent community.

It will also help strengthen humanitarian ties and establish intercultural dialogue, and introduce young people and young children to the great heritage of Russian literature and art.”

