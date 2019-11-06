In the Irkutsk Region, the Police and Federal Security Service officers prevented large-scale deforestation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Interdistrict Division of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA General Administration for the Irkutsk Region, and representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Security Service Administration for the Irkutsk Region detained the leaders and active members of a group suspected of illegal logging in the territory of Chunski District.

The investigators of GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia for the Irkutsk Region initiated three criminal proceedings on the elements of offence under part 3 of Article 260 of the Russian Criminal Code. The damages caused to the forestry fund of the Russian Federation exceeded 6.5 million rubles.

The participants in the crime were detained simultaneously at eight addresses and in the forest area. The policemen and operatives of the Federal Security Service took 12 people to the internal affairs division. Among them there was a 63-year-old head of a lumber factory who was assumed to be the leader of the criminal group.

Later three more participants of illegal logging of over 340 cubic meters of trees to the amount of about 2 million rubles were detected. Criminal proceedings on those facts were also initiated.

29 vehicles were seized, including logging equipment and expensive motor cars, also seven gasoline chainsaws, over a million roubles, computer equipment and documentation of evidential significance for the criminal cases.

On the investigator’s motion, the court remanded the assumed leader and two active members of the group in custody. The rest participants are imposed travel restrictions and are on recognisance to behave”, reported official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI