In the Kemerovo Region, policemen detained suspects of the murder of Kisilevsk ex-mayor

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

On 31st October 2019, in Verkh-Chumysh Village of Kiselevsk District, an armed attack on the house property of one of the local citizens was committed. The attacked man suffered gunshot wounds and died. One of the assailants also died from wounds.

Policemen and officers of other law-enforcement agencies came to the scene as soon as possible. The dead man was identified – he was the ex-mayor of Kiselevsk. The dead assailant was identified as a previously convicted 45-year-old citizen of Belovo, who practiced strength sports.

In the result of operative-searching and investigation measures, the criminal investigation officers of the MIA General Administration for the Kemerovo Region, officers of the MIA Division for Kiselevsk and Inter-Municipal Division “Belovski” of the MIA of Russia, in cooperation with the investigators of the Investigation Department of the Russian Investigation Committee for Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass, officers of the Federal Security Service Administration for the Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass and Rosgvardia Administration for the Kemerovo Region, found out that two more local citizens were involved in the assault.

“The criminal investigation officers established the location of the suspects who were then detained. They were previously convicted citizens of Belovo at the age of 35 and 49 years old. According to the preliminary data, they committed the crime motivated by money: they wanted to rob cash and jewellery. One of the detained was a driver who took the two associates to the place of planned robbery”, reported official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

The Investigation Department of the Russian Investigation Committee for Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass investigates the criminal case on the elements of offence under clause “g” of part 2 of Article 105 Murder, of the Russian Criminal Code. The law enforcement officers continue activities on the establishment of all the facts.

