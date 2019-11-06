On November 1, 2019, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD9.2 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of November 1, 2019, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD9,193.8 million in the equivalent.

In October 2019, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD362.9 million (by 4.1%) after a decline in September 2019 by USD60.1 million (by 0.7%).

In October 2019, the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus fulfilled external and internal foreign exchange obligations worth about USD225 million.

The purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, the receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, including export duties on oil and oil products, proceeds from the sale of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the Ministry of Finance, as well as the increased cost of monetary gold were conductive to the growth of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in October.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2019, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2020 should be at least USD7.1 billion.

