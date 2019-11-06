President of the Republic of Poland / News / The visa-free travel regime will enter into force on November 11

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Wednesday, 6 November 2019

The visa-free travel regime will enter into force on November 11

An official communique on accepting Poland to the US Visa Waiver Program will be announced later today in Washington, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday morning.

The visa-free travel regime will enter into force on November 11, Andrzej Duda said in an announcement made at the Presidential Palace.

The president said he had been informed by US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher that Washington will announce an official communique on accepting Poland into the Visa Waiver Program.

“Visa-free travel to the United States for tourist and business purposes for up to 90 days will become possible from November 11 this year, so in just a few days,” Andrzej Duda said.

Poland marks its Independence Day on November 11.

