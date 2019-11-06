Secrecy did not help. Policemen stopped the activities of a large drug syndicate network and closed their online store

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA General Administration for the Novosibirsk Region together with the colleagues from the Omsk Region, with the participation of the regional Administration of the Federal Security Service and Rosfinmonitoring Interregional Administration, stopped the activities of an interregional organised group the members of which were suspected of heroin distribution through an online store.

It was established that the mentioned online store was a large source of drug distribution in the territory of Novosibirsk, created by a female citizen of Omsk. Each assumed member of the criminal group performed his own duties – from management and administration to arrangement of hiding places. They sold over 2 thousand doses of drugs per day. Their monthly income exceeded 12 million rubles.

In the result of investigation activities, the policemen assisted by special detachment “Grom” detained in Omsk the leader of the organised group and three crime associates responsible for the storage of wholesale batches of drugs, their packaging, arrangement of hiding places and cashing money in. In addition, in the course of a special operation with the participation of the Road Patrol Service of the Traffic Safety Inspectorate, two assumed couriers were detained in Ob’, Novosibirsk Region, during transportation of a wholesale batch of heroin. In the course of searching of their car, about five kilograms of powdered substance packaged in 10 polyethylene bags were found in the boot under the lining. The expert examination showed that the seized substance was a drug substance – heroin.

Besides, a hiding place with over 990 grams of heroin was found in the territory of Omsk, near a residential house in 8th Komsomolskaya Street. The total weight of the seized drugs exceeded seven kilograms.

On this matter, the Investigative Office of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia for the Novosibirsk Region initiated a criminal case on the elements of offence under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The court remanded the participants in custody. The preliminary investigation is still in progress”, reported official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

