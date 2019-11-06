The President will visit Omsk on November 7

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On November 7, Omsk will host the 16th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum that will be attended by Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The forum will focus on Hot Topics on the Development of Cross-Border Cooperation. Among its participants are heads of ministries and agencies, heads of some regions of Russia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, and representatives of both countries’ business communities.

Other events to be held as part of the forum include an exhibition titled High Technologies: Potential of Regions of Russia and Kazakhstan, a meeting of the Russia-Kazakhstan Business Council on Modern Aspects of Economic Cooperation, and the first forum of youth leaders. Intergovernmental, regional and commercial documents will be signed.

The presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan will hold a separate meeting to discuss topical matters of bilateral relations and the international agenda.

