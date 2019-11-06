Vladimir Kolokoltsev met the Department officers recognised to be the best in their profession

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation, held a reception in the honour of 35 officers of internal affairs recognised to be the best in their profession, and the best students of the educational institutions of the MIA of Russia from 20 regions of Russia.

The Chief of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that among the winners were representatives of almost all the services and divisions of internal affairs.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev laid emphasis on the demands placed on the policemen by life itself, “Technological advancements are changing the world. We face new challenges and threats. We need appropriate response measures to meet such threats successfully. More and more crimes are committed using information technologies”.

The Department Chief reported that this important issue had recently been discussed in detail at the meeting of the MIA of Russia Collegium, where improvement of the officers’ level of expertise and correction of education formats were named among the priority tasks, “It is fair to say that this approach is also desirable in other areas of operational activity. Who else but you, the best in the profession, must set trends of development in your areas, set the example for young policemen!”

The Minister thanked the attendees for honourable service and presented departmental awards.

