Greetings on the opening of the 7th Forum of the Sanctity of Motherhood Programme

The message reads, in part:

“I believe that the forum’s theme this year, Family in the Life of the Younger Generation: Problems, Practices and Prospects, is very topical and fully in line with the policy we have consistently pursued in Russia. The family is the cornerstone of society. It is at home, in the lap of the family that we receive the basics of our worldview, develop our personal qualities and absorb religious and spiritual ideals. This is why it is so important to bring up the younger generation in the spirit and on the values of a large and close-knit family with many children, where everyone, both children and parents, takes care of each other, and to create conditions for the professional and creative fulfilment of young people, as well as the settlement of fundamental social and infrastructure problems. Of course, we must also prioritise the healthcare system and support the pro-natal population policy, young families, mothers and children.

I have no doubt that the forum’s packed programme and its attendance by recognised experts in the fields of sociology, philosophy and culturology provide grounds for holding comprehensive discussions on current trends and exchanging experience, useful ideas and practices, and that the forum will help promote humanitarian contacts and strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between our fraternal nations.”

