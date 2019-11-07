In the Moscow Region, policemen detained a suspect of fraud

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Two local residents applied to the police office of the MIA Administration for Podolsk and reported that the head of supplementary training courses obtained over 800 thousand roubles from the claimants on the pretence that he will help their children be admitted to one of the Moscow colleges.

The criminal spent the obtained money for his own needs. In the result of operative-searching measures, the criminal investigators detained a previously convicted 40-year-old local resident under suspicion of unlawful acts.

The Investigation Department of the MIA Administration for Podolsk initiated criminal proceedings on the elements of offence under Article 159 “Fraud” of the Russian Criminal Code. The Article provides for sanctions in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The detained is imposed travel restrictions and is on recognisance to behave.

