Manoeuvre against lump hammer. A payment terminal maintenance specialist left the robbers without a million by a master vehicle manoeuvre

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“In the Moscow Region, the criminal investigators of the MIA GA for Moscow together with their colleagues from the Administration for the Eastern Administrative District of the MIA GA for Moscow, detained a man suspected of assault and attempt to rob over one million roubles.

An employee of a payment terminal service company applied to the territorial police office and reported that two strangers ran up to his vehicle when he stopped at the traffic light. They broke the glass with a lump hammer and tried to rob the corporate money in the amount of over one million roubles from the car. However, the complainant performed a vehicle manoeuvre and escaped from the assailants, having prevented them from accomplishment of their plan.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Administration for the Eastern Administrative District of the MIA GA for Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the elements of offence under Article 162 “Robbery” of the Russian Criminal Code.

In the result of operative-searching measures, the policemen detained one of the suspects. He is a previously convicted native of South Caucasus. The court remanded him in custody.

The preliminary investigation is still in progress”, reported official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI