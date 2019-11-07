Tricky trailer. In Astrakhan, the policemen found and seized from a heavy truck driver a large batch of surgeon hidden behind the bags with onions

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Within the scope of “Putina” crime-prevention operation, the officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA Administration for the Astrakhan Region withdrew a large batch of surgeon from illegal trafficking.

Within two kilometres from Yenotaevka Village of the Astrakhan Region along Kaspiy Highway, policemen stopped a truck moving to Moscow and driven by a citizen of the Republic of Dagestan. In the trailer, behind the bags with onions, the policemen found 929 fishes: Russian sturgeon, starred sturgeon and white sturgeon, with the total weight of over 1,200 kilograms. According to the ichthyological expert examination, the seized fish belongs to outstanding water biological resources.

The inquiry agency of the regional police initiated criminal proceedings against the driver on the elements of offence under part of Article 258.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. At present the suspect is detained subject to Article 91 of the Russian Criminal Procedure Code. A motion for imprisonment is forwarded to the court”, reported official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

