Visit to Hermitage-Siberia Centre

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan visited the first exhibition after the opening of the Hermitage-Siberia Centre, titled “Squeezing the Hilt of a Sword… Martial Culture and Armour Traditions of the Middle East.”

The two presidents toured the exhibition that featured over 400 items from the State Hermitage Museum, including armaments, works of applied art, medals, coins, paintings and graphics.

In addition, the two leaders visited halls displaying artwork by local artists.

