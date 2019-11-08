Aleksandr Gorovoy took part in inter-agency meeting on implementation of federal target program activities

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy chaired an inter-agency workshop at which representatives of interested authorities discussed the implementation in 2019 of the federal target program “Improving Road Safety in 2013 – 2020”.

Opening the work of the meeting, Aleksandr Gorovoy stressed that the implementation of the mentioned program as a whole was approaching successful completion, the tasks set by the Government of the Russian Federation were fulfilled. The First Deputy-Minister also added that the effectiveness of achieving the goals depended on the coordination of efforts of all involved ministries and departments.

As part of the event, a discussion of various aspects of the implementation and progress of the federal program was held. In addition, issues were discussed to improve the implementation of the Program provisions with account of the optimization of the Program costs.

In conclusion, the participants noted the need to develop joint decisions and the importance of exchanging information aimed at the final achievement of key indicators of the federal target program “Improving Road Safety in 2013 – 2020”.

MIL OSI