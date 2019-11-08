Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland in English

Hundreds of photos, individual and reportages, were submitted to the 5th Lens on Development 2019 photo contest. Award ceremony of the Photo Contest ‘Lens on Development 2019′ was held on November 8. The photographs present everyday life, culture and problems that residents of developing countries must overcome. Contest works fell into one of five categories in which Sustainable Development Goals are grouped: People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, Partnership. The jury, consisting of representatives of the organizers, i.e. the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Geographic Poland magazine and documentary photographers, decided to award first places in each category and five honorable mentions. The Grand Prix was not awarded.

PROSPERITY

1st place: NATALIA MROZ, RUBI WITH A GOAT

Distinction: DAMIAN LEMAŃSKI, LITTLE PRINCESS

PEOPLE

1st place: DAMIAN LEMAŃSKI, THE UNWANTEDS (REPORTAGE)

Distinction: ADAM OLESIAK, MORNING TOILET

PARTNERSHIP

1st place: MARIUSZ JACHIMCZUK, PINEAPPLES

Distinction: PAULA AGNES LANGER, THERE IS A CURIOSITY IN ALL OF US

PEACE

1st place: BARTEK RUBIK, PRAYER FOR PEACE

Distinction: NATALIA MROZ, LESSONS

PLANET

1st place: PRZEMEK MARSZAŁ, MEMORIES

Distinction: MARCIN GABRUK, TUTUBE

08.11.2019

