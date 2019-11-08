On November 9, the President will take part in plenary session of Eastern Europe’s Artificial Intelligence Journey forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

AIJ is the biggest forum in Eastern Europe and will be held in Moscow on November 8–9 with support from Sberbank.

Over 5,000 participants were invited to attend the forum – major international and Russian experts on artificial intelligence and data analysis, and representatives of over a thousand companies that are leaders in the development and use of AI technology in business.

On October 10, 2019, Vladimir Putin approved a national strategy for the development of artificial intelligence until 2030, which sets out the main goals and tasks of this process in Russia.

