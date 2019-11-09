Greetings to Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 90th birthday

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”An outstanding, talented and enthusiastic person, you set a good example of deep and fulfilling love for your chosen profession, your people and your Motherland. You have won the highest nationwide recognition with your inspired works and immense contribution to the wonderful traditions of national culture.

I wish you and Mr Nikolai Dobronravov health, well-being and all the best.“

Alexandra Pakhmutova, Soviet and Russian composer, has written over 400 songs, most of which are familiar to everyone in Russia. Alexandra Pakhmutova is People’s Artist of the USSR, Hero of Socialist Labour, two-time laureate of the USSR National Award and laureate of the National Award of the Russian Federation for outstanding achievements in culture. The lyrics to many of Ms Pakhmutova’s songs were written by her husband, Nikolai Dobronravov, Soviet and Russian poet and laureate of the USSR State Prize.

Throughout her career, Alexandra Pakhmutova has composed music in a large variety of genres ranging from compositions for a symphony orchestra, cantatas and oratories to ballet music and scores to dozens of films. But it is her songs that hold a special place in the national culture.

