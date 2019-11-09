Vladimir Kolokoltsev’s congratulation on Day of Internal Affairs Officer of the Russian Federation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Dear Colleagues, Dear Veterans!

I am heartily congratulating you on the Day of Internal Affairs Officer of the Russian Federation!

The multi-thousand staff of the Ministry meet their main professional holiday with worthy results of operational activities. There have been successfully fulfilled the tasks of maintaining public order during the elections and major international sporting events. The control over the operational situation in all regions of the country is being ensured.

It is important to continue increasing efforts and maintaining offensiveness in the fight against crime. Among the priorities there remain countering extremism, criminal threats in cyberspace, corruption, illegal drug trafficking, and illegal migration. The effectiveness of work in these and other areas depends on the competence and responsible attitude of each police officer to his work.

Today we pay tribute to our fallen comrades, who showed courage and fortitude, remained faithful to their professional duty to the end.

I express special gratitude to the veterans. Your devotion to interests of the service is an example of true patriotism. The glorious traditions laid down by the predecessors are preserved and enhanced by the current generation of law enforcement officers.

Dear Colleagues! Thank you for your diligent and dedicated work. I wish you further success in serving the Fatherland, sound health and all the best to you and your loved ones.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

Vladimir KOLOKOLTSEV

