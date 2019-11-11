Gala evening marking Interior Ministry Personnel Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade officers, veterans,

I want to congratulate you on your professional holiday – Interior Ministry Personnel Day.

Today we are honouring those who dedicated their lives to a difficult and demanding service, who protect the rights and safety of our citizens, stand on guard to protect the state, public order and law and who are ready to quickly and efficiently fulfil the most difficult task regardless of the risk.

About 500 personnel have been awarded state decorations this year. Among them are your comrades who stood loyal to their duty till the end, they did not falter and died fighting for Russia, for our people. They will always be among our ranks, serving as an example of valour and loyalty to the oath.

The image of the Interior Ministry and people’s trust in it are determined exactly by such reliable, courageous people of character who possess a solid moral core, who truly believe in the power of law and justice.

Traditions of professionalism, integrity, selflessness date back to times of old and are passed on from generation to generation. This is why the warmest words of gratitude are addressed to our dear veterans, including those who fought in the Great Patriotic War. We are proud of you and seek to emulate your example.

Colleagues,

Today, Interior Ministry bodies – every person – must be up to the highest standards, must carry out effective and systematic work. Your duty is to firmly counter terrorism and extremism, attempts to sow hatred or split our multi-ethnic and multi-religious society. It is important to conduct preventive work, have a direct dialogue with the civic society and the representatives of Russia’s traditional religions.

I should note self-control and responsibility that the police and other bodies of the Interior Ministry are showing while enforcing public order and ensuring traffic safety. Decisive and committed actions are needed to fight corruption, organised crime and drug trafficking. I have stressed a number of times that the Interior Ministry and other law enforcement agencies are getting and will get all the support they need from society and the state.

Special attention should be given to the situation with migration in order to uncover and eradicate any violations of migration regulations and rules while at the same time establishing open, comfortable and favourable conditions for law-abiding foreign nationals – tourists, businesspeople, students, workers, specialists.

Friends,

I am confident that the primary, key and determining principle of your work has been and will always be respect for a person, his rights and duties, his freedoms; your readiness to come to his assistance and protect those who have encountered lawlessness and violence and to curb any attempts to violate the law.

I would like to once again congratulate you and your families on this holiday. Thank you for your efforts! Wishing you good luck and good health!

