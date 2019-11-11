Greetings on the opening of the 10th Asian Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This representative event held in one of the oldest and prettiest cities of Uzbekistan, Samarkand, is rounding off the year of the East in the Valdai Club.

The fact that the international expert community is focusing its attention on Asia is logical – being the biggest and the most densely populated part of the world, Asia is becoming increasingly more prominent in global politics and the economy. Transport, communications and energy infrastructure, high technology and fundamental sciences are developing extensively here.

The Asian Conference is dedicated to a rather topical issue – namely, opportunities for multilateral cooperation in Central Asia and across the entire Eurasian space in the context of global threats and challenges. You are about to analyse various aspects of the activity of existing regional associations, evaluate the current state and prospects of integration as well as the potential of inter-state cooperation in multiple fields.

Russia is ready for constructive and equal cooperation with all Asian countries. We work under the premise that peace and prosperity in Eurasia are important conditions when it comes to security and stability on a global scale.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the leadership of the friendly country of Uzbekistan and everybody who was involved in organising this conference. I wish all the participants challenging and productive discussions.”

MIL OSI