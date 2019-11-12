About two kilograms of “synthetics” were seized by operatives in Yakutia from organized group member

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The investigative unit for organized criminal activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) initiated a criminal case under part 3 of Article 30 – part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as illegal distribution or transfer of plants, containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, on a large scale as part of an organized group” against a 38-year-old man.

The illegal activities of the organized group in Yakutsk were suppressed by drug control operatives of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Yakutskoye”.

It was established that the defendant in early March of this year arrived in Yakutsk with the goal of distributing synthetic drugs. Before that, while in another region of the country, through a social messenger, he entered into correspondence with a member of an organized group and agreed to go to the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) as a “cache”-filler for the purpose of distributing drugs of synthetic origin. After special training, he received in Yakutsk from his “curator” the keys to an apartment, a car and the drugs, and then started to distribute them.

As a result of checking the operational information, the suspect was detained red-handed. The police found with him about 24 grams of synthetic drugs, packaged in 30 convolutions. Subsequently, about 1 kilogram of 756 grams of a similar prohibited substance was found and seized in different places of Yakutsk, as well as at the place of residence of the detainee.

The criminal case against the other member of the organized group, was detached into a separate proceeding.

