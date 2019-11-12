Ambassador of Belarus S.Chepurnoy meets the Mongolian Foreign Minister

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On November 12, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Mongolia, Stanislav Chepurnoy, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Damdin Tsogtbaatar.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed topical issues of the development of Belarusian-Mongolian cooperation, including the exchange of high-level visits, prospects for expanding the diplomatic presence of Mongolia in Belarus, as well as the practical implementation of bilateral intergovernmental agreements.

