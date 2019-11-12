Ambassador of Belarus V.Beskosty meets the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On November 12, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Vyacheslav Beskosty, met the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Purli Agamyradov.

The parties exchanged views on the state and prospects for the development of Belarusian-Turkmen cooperation in the field of education, sports, healthcare and science. Following the meeting, the most promising joint projects in the relevant areas of bilateral cooperation were identified.

The interlocutors expressed their mutual intention to actively promote the development of friendly and constructive cooperation between Belarus and Turkmenistan.

