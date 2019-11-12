In Moscow, officers of MIA of Russia GA for Criminal Investigation detained suspect of contract murder organization

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with colleagues from the Internal Affairs Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow prevented a contract murder of a resident of the capital.

According to preliminary information, the offender planned the crime in order to seize his mother’s apartment. He offered to commit the unlawful act for a remuneration of 200 thousand rubles and a car to an acquaintance, with whom he had previously served his sentence in prison. This became known to operatives. Further events developed under their control. The murder was staged, and the allegedly dead woman was taken away by an ambulance called to the scene.

Based on the materials of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, investigators of the Investigation Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the Investigative Committee of Russia GA for Investigation for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 30 and part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspect was detained by the police on Zagoryevskaya Street of Moscow.

During the search at the place of residence of the defendant, a pistol with a silencer, manually converted into a combat pistol from a standard gas pistol IZH 78-8, was seized. According to the conclusion of the examination, it was recognized as a hand-made rifled short-barrel firearm. 12 rounds of 5.45 mm caliber were also found.

Based on this fact the Investigative Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the Investigative Committee of Russia GA for Investigation in the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In respect of the man, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

