In Tyumen, police stopped alcohol bottling conveyor and detained 3 alleged organizers of illegal activities

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Unit for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia suppressed the activities of a clandestine workshop producing unmarked alcohol products.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to available information, the illegal conveyor was located in one of the storage facilities on the Chekistov Street of the regional center. 26 citizens of neighboring countries who lived in those premises, produced vodka of ten types and cognac of seven kinds on industrial scale.

Police officers found over 132 thousand units of finished products, 19 thousand liters of ethyl alcohol in cans and about 10 thousand liters of alcohol-containing liquid. According to preliminary estimates, the value of seized unmarked alcohol exceeds 35 million rubles.

In addition, a semi-automatic production line, transport and equipment used for loading and unloading were seized.

At the moment, three alleged organizers of illegal business have been identified. In respect of the defendants, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

