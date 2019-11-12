Meeting with President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The election of members of the Russian Academy of Sciences will be held at the general meeting on November 14.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Sergeyev, anyone can see that this time preparations for the elections in the Academy have been organised so that the process is transparent to the academic community and everyone in this wonderful and noble profession.

It is gratifying that all the candidates are known for their notable contributions to science or outstanding discoveries. All of them are respected people who have a right to be elected a corresponding or a full member of the Academy. I wish all of them every success.

President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev Sergeyev AlexanderPresident of the Russian Academy of Sciences : Thank you, Mr President.

I would like to report on the specifics of preparing for elections this year.

First of all, we believe that stiff competition is the shortest way to having the best scientists among the Academy members. This time we offered election to a reduced number of seats vacated for natural causes, actually, to 70 percent of vacancies.

And second, we have expanded the list of disciplines so that more scientists can aspire for membership.

Vladimir Putin: As far as I know, the expert evaluation done this time covered more than just particular specialities.

Alexander Sergeyev: Yes, that’s true. This year we do have very broad specialities. Before that, some people complained that there was only one candidate per seat in certain specialities, while today we have approximately four candidates per seat for a full member and some nine candidates per seat for a corresponding member.

To be continued.

