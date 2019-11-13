Bank of Russia Bulletin released (13.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 72 (2124) of 13 November 2019 has been released.

The issue publishes the list of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2565, dated 07.11.2019, on the revocation of a banking licence from the Cheboksary-based credit institution JSCB CHUVASHCREDITPROMBANK PJSC;

No. OD-2566, dated 07.11.2019, on the appointment of the provisional administration to the Cheboksary-based credit institution JSCB CHUVASHCREDITPROMBANK PJSC due to the revocation of its banking licence.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2546, dated 05.11.2019, on the revocation of an insurance licence from Insurance Company ASKO-Life Limited Liability Company.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5274-U, dated 30 September 2019, ‘On Invalidating Certain Bank of Russia Regulations on the Procedure for a Funds Transfer Operator to Notify the Bank of Russia of the Start of Operations in the Payment System in Order to Effect Cross-border Funds Transfers’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 08.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5283-U, dated 8 October 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 431-P, Dated 19 September 2014, ‘On the Rules of Compulsory Third Party Liability Insurance of Vehicle Owners’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 30.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5284-U, dated 8 October 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4190-U, Dated 14 November 2016, ‘On Requirements for the Use of Electronic Documents and the Procedure for Electronic Information Exchange in the Process of Compulsory Third Party Liability Insurance of Vehicle Owners’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 30.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2551, dated 5 November 2019, ‘On the Approval of the Methodology for the Bank of Russia to Assess Systemically and Socially Important Payment Systems and Systemically Important Financial Market Infrastructures (Central Depository, Central Counterparties, and Repositories) and Cancellation of Bank of Russia Orders No. OD-607, Dated 9 April 2014, and No. OD-3118, Dated 6 November 2014’.

