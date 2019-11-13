Law ratifying agreement on cooperation between CIS member states in event of nuclear accident or radiation emergency and during clean-up operations

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Agreement was signed on November 2, 2018 in Astana.

Under the Agreement, the Parties shall cooperate between themselves to facilitate the urgent provision of assistance in the event of nuclear accidents or radiation emergencies to minimise their consequences and to protect the health of the population, as well as property and the environment, from radioactive fallout and ionising radiation.

According to the Agreement, relevant assistance shall be provided in line with the requesting Party’s written request and shall be furnished by duly authorised (competent) agencies of the Parties by sending groups that would provide such assistance or special-purpose technology, machinery, equipment, tools and materials.

