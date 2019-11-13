Law ratifying cooperation agreement between Russia and the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN)

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Agreement and the Protocol to it were signed in Geneva on April 16, 2019.

Under the Agreement, the parties will continue to promote their research and technical cooperation in the fields of mutual strategic interest, including innovative research projects and technological platforms aimed at advancing science. The parties will make use of the results of this cooperation exclusively for non-military purposes.

The parties’ contribution within the framework of this Agreement will include the provision of personnel, information, know-how, equipment, materials, services and funds in any combination.

The Protocol sets out the operating framework for the implementation of the Agreement.

MIL OSI