Vladimir Putin arrived in Brasilia to take part in BRICS Summit

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The heads of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will discuss issues related to economic, financial and cultural cooperation as well as arms control and joint efforts to counter terrorism.

The leaders of the five member-states are to attend the BRICS Business Forum, and meet with the BRICS Business Council and the heads of the New Development Bank.

In addition, Vladimir Putin will hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of state and government taking part in the summit.

MIL OSI