Ambassador of Belarus N.Ovsyanko meets the head of the Presidential Administration of Ecuador

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

14-11-2019

On November 13, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Ecuador, Nikolai Ovsyanko, met with the Head of the Administration of the President of Ecuador, Jose Agusto Briones.

During the meeting, N.Ovsyanko emphasized the interest of the Belarusian side in developing constructive and dynamic relations with Ecuador in the political and economic spheres, as well as in the field of culture and tourism.

The Ambassador of Belarus noted the need for continued progress in building up and diversifying mutual trade, taking into account the significant prospects for implementing existing joint projects in the field of oil production, as well as for establishing cooperation in the field of engineering, geological exploration, mining, information technology.

N.Ovsyanko suggested activating the mechanism of the Belarusian-Ecuadorian commission on trade and economic cooperation, the next meeting of which is supposed to be held in Minsk.

In his turn, J.A. Briones noted that the Ecuadorian side is interested in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of oil production and preparing new joint projects in the field of agriculture and high technologies.

MIL OSI