At Tolmachevo Airport, police held liable a business class passenger for petty hooliganism

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division at the Tolmachevo Airport received a message that the crew of an aircraft arriving from Moscow needed police assistance.

The police found that a 32-year-old woman behaved aggressively on board the aircraft, did not respond to the remarks of flight attendants and passengers and used obscene language, in connection with which the commander of the airliner had given her a written warning and demanded to comply with the rules of conduct.

A native of the Novosibirsk Region was taken to the police duty-unit, where an administrative protocol was drawn up against her under Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

