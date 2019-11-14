ATMs were emptied using radio interference. High-profile criminal case was sent to court of Nizhny Tagil

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Sverdlovsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on theft of cash from ATMs in the city of Nizhny Tagil.

The illegal activity of a group of three citizens was suppressed in February 2019 by operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Sverdlovsk Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia.

According to investigators, the leader of the organized group of three citizens was a previously convicted 46-year-old man. According to the plan developed by him, one of the accomplices was looking for ATMs located on the first floors of buildings. He checked the availability of burglar alarms, studied the possibility of breaking into terminals with the help of special equipment, as well as through breaking the floor or dismantling the walls.

After verifying that all the necessary conditions for carrying out the unlawful act were met, the offenders illegally penetrated into the premises, turned off the alarm and, using an electronic device to create radio interference, blocked the communication channels of cash dispensing and receiving complexes. Then, using the gas welding equipment, they cut side walls of ATMs, and stole money from them.

At the same time, one of the accomplices monitored the environment and provided an immediate departure with the stolen cash, property and tools for thefts.

It was established that between November 2017 and February 2019, the defendants stole over 8 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to the Leninsky District Court of the city of Nizhny Tagil in the Sverdlovsk Region for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

