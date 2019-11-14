Broad Money Supply as of November 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2019
01/07/2019
01/09/2019
01/10/2019
01/11/2019
1. Cash in circulation – М0
2,991.6
3,243.1
3,379.8
3,421.0
3,415.6
2. Transferable deposits
5,624.2
5,534.0
5,421.5
5,748.9
5,376.7
2.1. Natural persons
2,757.1
3,077.8
2,971.6
2,853.6
2,798.9
2.2. Legal entities^
2,867.1
2,456.2
2,449.8
2,895.3
2,577.8
Monetary aggregate – M1
8,615.7
8,777.1
8,801.3
9,169.9
8,792.3
3. Other deposits
7,378.5
8,004.3
8,490.8
8,921.5
8,714.3
3.1. Natural persons
4,010.8
4,448.3
4,657.0
4,754.4
4,887.2
3.2. Legal entities^
3,367.7
3,556.1
3,833.8
4,167.0
3,827.1
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
15,994.2
16,781.5
17,292.1
18,091.3
17,506.6
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
904.7
1,299.7
1,483.8
1,380.1
1,542.7
Ruble money supply – M2*
16,899.0
18,081.2
18,776.0
19,471.4
19,049.3
5. Deposits in foreign currency
23,998.1
23,848.3
24,078.8
24,039.6
24,255.3
5.1. Transferable deposits
6,181.5
6,365.9
6,660.0
6,897.0
7,030.6
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,235.9
2,462.3
2,578.5
2,591.3
2,610.3
5.1.2. Legal entities^
3,945.6
3,903.5
4,081.5
4,305.7
4,420.3
5.2. Other deposits
17,816.6
17,482.4
17,418.8
17,142.6
17,224.7
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,170.2
12,765.2
12,994.2
12,876.4
12,758.0
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,646.4
4,717.2
4,424.6
4,266.3
4,466.7
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
2,080.3
1,719.8
1,676.0
1,650.5
1,641.7
7. Precious metals deposits
255.6
124.2
140.9
134.7
126.4
Broad money – M3
43,232.9
43,773.4
44,671.7
45,296.3
45,072.7
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,111.3
11,671.5
11,508.3
11,589.3
11,806.5
Natural persons
7,133.1
7,452.4
7,442.9
7,456.8
7,480.7
Legal entities^
3,978.2
4,219.0
4,065.4
4,132.5
4,325.8
1. Transferable deposits
2,862.1
3,115.5
3,183.1
3,325.0
3,422.2
1.1. Natural persons
1,035.2
1,205.1
1,232.4
1,249.2
1,270.6
1.2. Legal entities^
1,826.8
1,910.4
1,950.7
2,075.7
2,151.6
2. Other deposits
8,249.2
8,556.0
8,325.2
8,264.3
8,384.3
2.1. Natural persons
6,097.9
6,247.4
6,210.5
6,207.6
6,210.1
2.2. Legal entities^
2,151.3
2,308.6
2,114.7
2,056.7
2,174.2
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
963.2
841.7
801.0
795.7
799.1
Precious metals deposits, USD m
118.3
60.8
67.3
65.0
61.5
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.