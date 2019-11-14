Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus E.Shestakov participates in the Belarusian Economic Forum in Bavaria

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

13-11-2019

On November 13, 2019 Munich hosted the Economic Forum, dedicated to the possibilities of trade, economic and investment cooperation with the Republic of Belarus. The event, organized the Consulate General of Belarus in Munich and the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Germany in Berlin together with the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Munich and Upper Bavaria, the Bavarian State Bank, was attended by more than 100 participants from the German business community.

During the plenary session of the forum the keynote statement was delivered by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Co-Chair of the Belarusian-German Working Group on Trade and Investment, Evgeny Shestakov.

The Belarusian delegation included also the Ambassador of Belarus to Germany, Denis Sidorenko, the Chair of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vladimir Ulakhovich, the Consul General of Belarus in Munich, Andrei Kulazhanka, representatives of the Administration of the Free Economic Zone “Brest”, CJSC “Industrial Park Development Company”, the Belarusian Railway, JSCB “Belarusbank”.

The German side was represented at the forum by the Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, Hubert Aiwanger, officials of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Munich and Upper Bavaria, the Bavarian State Bank, the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, the Representative Office of the German Economy in the Republic of Belarus, Bavarian companies from various sectors of the economy.

Within the forum discussion sections were devoted, in particular, to successful models of business development in Belarus, possibilities of bilateral cooperation in the financial and banking sphere, transport and logistics potential capacity of the Republic of Belarus in the context of the New Silk Road.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, E.Shestakov, met with the Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, H.Aiwanger, held negotiations with the heads of several Bavarian companies, interested in implementation of investment projects in the Republic of Belarus.

Among the 16 federal states of Germany Bavaria ranks third in terms of trade volume with the Republic of Belarus, which in 2018 amounted to 228,3 million Euro and exceeded the bilateral trade of Belarus with many European countries.

